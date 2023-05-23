Left Menu

Greek leftists reject mandate to form coalition, election nears

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday turned down a mandate to form a coalition government, saying that he was preparing for a second election in June, after a "painful" electoral defeat for his Syriza party. The conservative New Democracy party stormed to victory with 40.8% of the vote in Sunday's poll which sent the leftist Syriza into a tailspin, polling 20.1%, the result of many voters' disenchantment with its radical, anti-establishment style.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:56 IST
Greek leftists reject mandate to form coalition, election nears
Alexis Tsipras Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday turned down a mandate to form a coalition government, saying that he was preparing for a second election in June, after a "painful" electoral defeat for his Syriza party.

The conservative New Democracy party stormed to victory with 40.8% of the vote in Sunday's poll which sent the leftist Syriza into a tailspin, polling 20.1%, the result of many voters' disenchantment with its radical, anti-establishment style. On Tuesday, Tsipras told President Katerina Sakellaropoulou that it was impossible to form a coalition government.

"I have no reason to hide that the electoral result is a painful shock, it was unexpected," Tsipras told reporters outside the presidential mansion, apologising to Syriza supporters. "I take full responsibility for this result, but in my dictionary that means standing and fighting."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of New Democracy, declined to seek a coalition on Monday, paving the way for a second vote on June 25 that he hopes his conservative party will win outright. Without New Democracy, opposition parties do not have enough seats to form a ruling alliance, and all party leaders have indicated they will not hold exploratory talks. Syriza refers to the second vote as a "final battle" which has yet to come.

In a televised statement on Monday, Tsipras said that Syriza's primary responsibility was to "prevent the prospects of an almighty and uncontrollable ruler-prime minister" and ensure the presence of the left in Greece's political landscape. Syriza's defeat revealed a split left. Two small leftist parties, set up by former Syriza members, did not make it into parliament.

During the pre-election period, Syriza tried to persuade the Socialist PASOK party, which finished third in Sunday's election, and leftist parties, including the Communist KKE, to back it in a coalition government. But after its defeat, Syriza accused them of turning their back on its efforts to form a broader alliance against the conservatives.

PASOK will also get a mandate to form a coalition government before the president appoints a caretaker government that will lead Greece to a second vote. That election will take place under a system of semi-proportional representation, with a sliding scale seat bonus, increasing the chances of an outright win for Mitsotakis's party. All parties are eligible to run again.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023