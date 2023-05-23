Left Menu

Maha: Hoarding declaring Cong leader Ashok Chavan's daughters as 'would-be MLAs' crops up

A hoarding declaring former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavans two daughters as prospective MLAs cropped up in his home turf Nanded on Tuesday. Besides highlighting the names of Shreejaya and Sujaya Chavan, the poster also has their photos.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:37 IST
Maha: Hoarding declaring Cong leader Ashok Chavan's daughters as 'would-be MLAs' crops up
  • Country:
  • India

A hoarding declaring former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan's two daughters as ''prospective MLAs'' cropped up in his home turf Nanded on Tuesday. Besides highlighting the names of Shreejaya and Sujaya Chavan, the poster also has their photos. It was put up by some Congress workers to extend birthday wishes.

When Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Maharashtra via Nanded last November, Shreejaya was seen walking with the former Congress president from Deglur. After Shreejaya's video of walking with Gandhi went viral, Ashok Chavan tweeted in Marathi giving an analogy of birds spreading wings and spoke about "indescribable joy" when little ones fly into the sky on their own.

Shreejaya, a law graduate who handles the office of her father, had actively participated in the poll campaign of Ashok Chavan, who represents the Bhokar Assembly constituency, sources had said.

The Congress is one of the constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party.

The three parties had said they will contest the upcoming elections together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023