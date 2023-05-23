Left Menu

AAP says will boycott inauguration of new parliament building

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building on May 28. We will boycott the ceremony, the party said.The new Parliament building can seat upto 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 22:15 IST
AAP says will boycott inauguration of new parliament building
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building on May 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the building on Sunday.

The AAP said it is ''upset'' the parliament building is not being inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. ''Several other opposition parties will also not attend the event. We will boycott the ceremony,'' the party said.

The new Parliament building can seat upto 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit toda...

 Global
2
Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Vinícius Júnior

Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Viníci...

 Spain
3
City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

 India
4
Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda: Kamal Nath

Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023