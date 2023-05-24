Trump criminal trial set to start on March 25 -judge

Donald Trump will face a criminal trial on March 25, 2024 over charges he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels, a judge said on Tuesday.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan state court set the date during a hearing in which the former U.S. president appeared remotely. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)