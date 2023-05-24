Left Menu

Trump criminal trial set to start on March 25 -judge

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 00:01 IST
Trump criminal trial set to start on March 25 -judge
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump will face a criminal trial on March 25, 2024 over charges he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels, a judge said on Tuesday.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan state court set the date during a hearing in which the former U.S. president appeared remotely. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit toda...

 Global
2
Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Vinícius Júnior

Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Viníci...

 Spain
3
City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

 India
4
Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda: Kamal Nath

Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023