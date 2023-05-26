Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condoles death of litterateur GH Nayak

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, " G.H. Nayak was one of the rare person with an incredible skill of analysis and review in the world of Kannada Literature. A progressive thinker and a man who would not hesitate to mince words. Nayak came across as a humanitarian without any prejudices. His service as a Professor of Kannada at Mysuru University was unique. He also served as visiting Professor at Hampi and Mysuru University."

ANI | Updated: 26-05-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 22:11 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condoles death of litterateur GH Nayak
Kannada Litterateur G.H. Nayak passed away in Mysuru (Photo/source twitter @siddaramaiah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday condoled the death of renowned Kannada literary critic GH Nayak. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "G.H. Nayak was one of the rare persons with an incredible skill of analysis and review in the world of Kannada literature. A progressive thinker and a man who would not hesitate to mince words. Nayak came across as a humanitarian without any prejudices. His service as a Professor of Kannada at Mysuru University was unique. He also served as visiting Professor at Hampi and Mysuru University."

Karnataka Chief Minister said that the world of Kannada literature has lost a great scholar. "In his death, the Kannada Literary world has lost a great scholar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier today Litterateur G.H. Nayak passed away at the age of 88 in Mysuru. His works include Samakaalina, Anivaarya, and Nirapeksha among others. He is also credited for editing many books.

G.H. Nayak was conferred with Central and Karnataka Sahitya Academy Awards in recognition of his contribution to the field. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023