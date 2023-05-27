Republican negotiator says US debt ceiling deal within reach
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2023 03:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 03:00 IST
A top Republican negotiator said on Friday a deal on raising the U.S. debt limit was within reach but not yet agreed upon, saying Congress would be able to raise the limit on the nation's debt ahead of a June 5 deadline.
Representative Patrick McHenry made the comments to reporters at the U.S. Capitol.
