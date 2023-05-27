Mamata Banerjee apologises to people for blast in illegal firecracker factory in Egra

Left Menu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday apologised to the people of Egra area in Purba Medinipur district of the state for the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in which 12 people were killed and many injured.The Trinamool Congress supremo, who reached Khadikul village 11 days after the blast, further stated that the incident could have been averted if the intelligence had worked properly.I will bow my head down to you and apologise for the incident blast at the illegal fire factory on May 16...

PTI | Egra | Updated: 27-05-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 12:04 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday apologised to the people of Egra area in Purba Medinipur district of the state for the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in which 12 people were killed and many injured.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who reached Khadikul village 11 days after the blast, further stated that the incident could have been averted if the intelligence had worked properly.

''I will bow my head down to you and apologise for the incident (blast at the illegal fire factory on May 16)... Had the intelligence worked properly then this blast could have been averted,'' Banerjee said after distributing compensation cheques to relatives of those killed and injured in the blast.

She also handed over appointment letters of 'home guards' to one member each from the family of those killed in the May 16 blast.

Stating that two from the family of the primary accused, the owner of the illegal factory, have been arrested, Banerjee urged the villagers to keep the local police informed in case they find any such units operational. The Bengal CM is accompanied by state chief secretary H K Dwivedi.

