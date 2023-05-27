Left Menu

BJP leader Vijay Goel demands changes in animal birth control rules to check stray dog-bite incidents

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 19:35 IST
BJP leader Vijay Goel demands changes in animal birth control rules to check stray dog-bite incidents
Goel also said there is a need to amend the Animal Birth Control Rules for checking the growing number of stray dogs and incidents of dog bites in the city. Image Credit: Twitter(@AmitShah)
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel, who is currently spearheading a movement against the stray dog menace in Delhi, met the Animal Welfare Board of India chairman on Saturday and urged the panel not to interfere in the municipal corporation's efforts to tackle the problem.

Goel also said there is a need to amend the Animal Birth Control Rules for checking the growing number of stray dogs and incidents of dog bites in the city.

A delegation led by the former Union minister met Animal Welfare Board of India Chairman O P Chaudhary and submitted a memorandum to him.

''The Animal Welfare Board is only an advisory body. It has to work only for the prevention of cruelty to stray dogs. The board should not interfere in the work of municipal corporations,'' Goel said in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that the resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the national capital believe that ever since the board ''intervened'' and framed rules and regulations in this regard, the number of dog bite incidents has gone up because the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is not discharging its responsibility properly.

''In the name of ending corruption, the Animal Welfare Board has taken over the registration of the NGOs involved in sterilisation of dogs, which is not right,'' Goel said.

The board has given the responsibility of necessary arrangements to feed stray dogs to the RWAs. However, there are no RWAs in villages and unauthorised colonies and there are conflicts within the associations over the issue, he claimed.

Also, the RWAs have no support from the government to feed the stray dogs even as there are differences among their members over the need for feeding the animals due to the incidents of dog bites.

The government should reconsider whether the Animal Welfare Board needs to make rules in this regard or not and what amendments are required in the rules to prevent incidents of stray dog bites, Goel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023