"AP revenue hit hard due to Jagan's destructive rule": TDP chief Chandrababu

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday took a swipe at Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state and said that the State revenue has been affected badly during the "destructive rule" of the current regime. "The revenue of Andhra Pradesh was once much higher than Telangana but now it has fallen so low. From day one, the Jagan Reddy Government has been functioning with the sole aim of destroying the State," Naidu said while participating in the debate on the resolution on the welfare of the poverty-stricken forward classes moved in the ongoing Mahanadu.

He further called upon the intellectuals to ponder over how the state is adversely hit in this "psycho and Tuglaq rule". Pointing out that in 2019 the revenue of Andhra Pradesh was Rs 66786 cr while that of Telangana was Rs 69620 cr, the TDP national president said that by 2022-23 the Andhra Pradesh revenue was Rs 94916 cr and the Telangana revenue grew to Rs 1321175 cr.

"This means the revenue of Telangana is Rs 37,259 cr more than Andhra Pradesh," he added. He further said that the revenue in Telangana is 40 per cent higher than in Andhra Pradesh and this is because of the development of the state during the TDP regime.

"The revenue through registrations wing was Rs 5427 cr in Andhra Pradesh during 2018-19 while in Telangana it was Rs 5344 cr and in 2022-23 the revenue through the same department was Rs 8022 cr as against Rs 14228 cr in Telangana. In the sales tax too, the Andhra Pradesh revenue in 2018-19 was Rs 21914 cr while that of Telangana Rs 20290 cr and by 2022-23 the revenue through sales tax in Andhra Pradesh was Rs 18,004 cr as against Rs 29,604 cr in Telangana," he added. The TDP leader further said that the Madigas and Dudekula communities in Andhra Pradesh have separate demands.

"From this platform, I am assuring all the communities that justice will certainly be done to them as per their population ratio," the TDP supremo said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)