"Not liking the fact that PM Modi has done...": Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal slams Opposition

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday slammed the Opposition parties for boycotting the new Parliament building inauguration and said that the latter was not okay with Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing the job. While talking to ANI, Meghwal said, "The old parliament building doesn't have that many seats, there was a need for a new Parliament building and the Opposition knows it very well...they're not liking the fact that PM Modi has done such a good thing."

In his first address at the new parliament building after the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined that the new Parliament House will invoke the development of the world from the development of India. PM Modi said that the world is looking towards India's determination, its citizens' vigour and the life of human power in India with respect and hope.

"When India moves forward, the world moves forward. New models can be established only by treading new paths," the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted that the new India is realizing new goals and paving new ways. Stating that after years of slavery, India resumed its journey and reached the Amrit Kaal, PM Modi said, "Amrit Kaal is a period of forging new dimensions of development while preserving our heritage. This is Amrit Kaal of giving a new direction to the nation. This is Amrit Kaal of fulfilling innumerable aspirations", he said.

"When a country like India, full of diversity, with a huge population that tackles various challenges, moves forward with a belief, it inspires many countries of the world. Every achievement of India is going to become an achievement for different countries in different parts of the world in the coming days", he said. The Prime Minister underlined India's responsibility becomes bigger as its determination to develop will become the strength of many other countries. "There is a new energy, new zeal, new enthusiasm, new thinking and a new journey. There are new visions, new directions, new resolutions and a new trust", PM Modi exclaimed.

The Prime Minister recalled the golden period of India's prosperity and architecture. He said that centuries of slavery robbed us of this glory. The Prime Minister said that India of the 21st century is filled with confidence. The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

