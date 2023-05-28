Left Menu

"Arrogant king crushing voice of public on streets," Rahul Gandhi reacts after detention of wrestlers in Delhi

In this regard, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "The coronation is over - the 'arrogant king' is crushing the voice of the public on the streets!"

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 22:21 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the coronation is over and the 'arrogant king' is crushing the voice of the public on the streets. Rahul Gandhi also uploaded a video of clashes between Delhi Police and wrestlers, who were protesting over their demands while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration.

Earlier today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament, and said that the event is being considered as a "coronation".

"Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation," he said on Twitter.

"Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation," he said on Twitter. Meanwhile, the ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Mallik and Bajrang Punia were among others who were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration.

The wrestlers had announced that they planned to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament as part of their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers have filed a police complaint against him.

"We are not being allowed to enter and our people are being detained. He (Brij Bhushan) is sitting in parliament and we are being sent to jail," said Vinesh Phogat said this morning. She also took to Twitter to post about the "murder of democracy." Earlier Delhi Police had said that "unsocial elements" won't be allowed to enter the national capital to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

