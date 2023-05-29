Turkey's Erdogan: releasing Demirtas from jail out of question

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in his victory speech on Sunday that releasing former pro-Kurdish party leader Selahattin Demirtas, who he called a "terrorist," would not be possible under his governance.

Erdogan extended his two decades in power in elections on Sunday, winning a mandate to pursue increasingly authoritarian policies which have polarised Turkey and strengthened its position as a regional military power.

Demirtas has been jailed pending trial over terrorism charges, which he denies, since 2016.

