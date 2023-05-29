Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

McCarthy says US debt ceiling deal popular with House Republicans

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said he expects a debt ceiling deal he struck with the White House to attract support from a majority of House Republicans. McCarthy told Fox News that more than 95% of House Republicans were very excited about the agreement and that it included pay-go restrictions that would prevent future legislation from pushing up the deficit.

US Representative Chip Roy says 'we're going to try' to stop debt ceiling deal

U.S. Representative Chip Roy of Texas said on Sunday on Twitter that he intended to try to stop the debt ceiling deal in the U.S. House of Representatives. After tough negotiations to reach a tentative deal with the White House on the U.S. borrowing limit, the next challenge for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing it through the House, where it may be opposed by both hardline Republicans and progressive Democrats.

Texas Senate to deliberate on impeached AG Ken Paxton

The Texas Senate on Sunday was set to begin deliberations to permanently remove from office Attorney General Ken Paxton, a conservative firebrand and ally of former President Donald Trump, who was impeached by the House this weekend over accusations by fellow Republicans of abuse of office. After hours of debate on Saturday, the House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton, which immediately suspended him from office awaiting a final decision from the Texas Senate, where his wife, Angela Paxton, is a senator. Both the House and Senate have Republican majorities.

Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

North Dakota's Republican governor set to launch US presidential bid

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is planning to enter the 2024 presidential race, joining a growing field of candidates hoping to topple Donald Trump and secure the Republican nomination, according to a person familiar with his plans. Burgum, who is serving his second term as the sparsely populated state's top official, is expected to launch his campaign with an announcement on June 7 in Fargo, the person said. The governor's office declined to comment.

Biden says debt ceiling deal ready to move to Congress for vote

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he had finalized a budget agreement with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and that the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote. "I think it's a really important step forward," Biden told reporters in brief remarks at the White House, after a call with McCarthy to finalize the agreement. "It takes the threat of catastrophic default off the table, protects our hard-earned and historic economic recovery.".

Man charged with murder after 3 dead in New Mexico biker shootout

A biker was charged with murder after a shootout between rival motorbike gangs at a motorcycle rally in Red River, northern New Mexico, on Saturday in which three gang members were killed and five wounded, police said. Members of the Bandidos and Waterdogs groups traded gunfire around 5:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) on the packed main street of the mountain resort town 75 miles northeast of state capital Santa Fe, State Police Chief Tim Johnson said on Sunday.

