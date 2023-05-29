"BJP will form govt in MP with majority in upcoming assembly elections," says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of forming a government in Madhya Pradesh with an absolute majority in the upcoming state assembly elections. While addressing the reporters, Scindia said, "Every party worker is working on the ground in Madhya Pradesh with full dedication. We are confident that the BJP will form its govt in MP with an absolute majority in the upcoming elections."

He further said that the problem with Congress is that they are holding meetings in Delhi for elections in Madhya Pradesh. " This is the problem with them. They are holding meetings in Delhi for Madhya Pradesh. The public is there is saying to congress that Delhi is very far away," he said.

Earlier today former MP Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and said that the party will win 150 seats there. He made the remarks after a meeting of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge with other party leaders.

Speaking to the reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "We had a very detailed meeting right now. Our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. What we did in Karnataka, we will repeat in MP." However, the former MP from Wayanad refused to comment on the Chief Ministerial face of the party in the state.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

