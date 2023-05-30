Left Menu

Biden says he and Erdogan talked about F16s and Sweden

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 00:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 00:49 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said Turkey's newly re-elected president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, raised the possibility of U.S. sales of F16 aircraft to Turkey and that Biden brought up Turkey's dropping its opposition to Sweden entering NATO.

Biden spoke after talking to Erdogan on the phone to congratulate him on winning the Turkish election. "We're going to talk more about it next week," Biden said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

