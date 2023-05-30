Left Menu

Nepal's PM to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple, Indore IT SEZ during India tour

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:29 IST
Nepal's PM to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple, Indore IT SEZ during India tour
Pushpa Kamal Dahal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachand” will visit the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and also an IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Indore in Madhya Pradesh during his India trip beginning on Wednesday, official sources said on Tuesday.

Prachanda, along with a high-level delegation, will travel to India on Wednesday on a four-day official visit for talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders to further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted and cordial bilateral ties.

After official engagements in New Delhi, he will arrive in Indore on June 2 and travel to neighbouring Ujjain district where he will offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlings (major places of worship of Lord Shiva) in the country, the sources said.

He will also visit a solid waste management plant in Indore the same day, they said.

On June 3, the Nepalese PM will visit TCS and Infosys campuses in an IT SEZ in Indore and leave for New Delhi later in the day, the sources said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will host a dinner in the honour of Prachanda in Indore on June 2, they said.

On Tuesday, Chouhan chaired a meeting with senior officials in Indore through video-conferencing to review preparations for the tour of the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader who assumed office in December 2022.

The CM directed officials to make adequate arrangements for Prachanda's MP visit during which cultural events will also be organised, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023