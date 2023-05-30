Left Menu

Court takes cognisance of ED charge sheet against Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

It had alleged in the previous charge sheets that the liquor policy scam was a conspiracy hatched by some of the big political leaders of the AAP and the so-called South Group comprising BRS leader K Kavitha, YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and others who used proxies and dummies to conceal their involvement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:24 IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case against AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Special Judge M K Nagpal said there was enough prima facie evidence to take cognisance of the charge sheet and issued production warrant against Sisodia for June 1.

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in this case on March 9 from Tihar Jail where he is currently lodged in judicial custody.

The 51-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was first arrested by the CBI, which is also probing this case.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday denied him bail in the case being probed by the CBI, saying having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister, he is a ''high-profile'' person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.

The about 270-page ED charge sheet had annexures running into 2,000 pages.

The agency had called Sisodia a ''key conspirator'' in this case. It had alleged in the previous charge sheets that the liquor policy 'scam' was a ''conspiracy'' hatched by some of the big political leaders of the AAP and the so-called 'South Group' comprising BRS leader K Kavitha, YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and others who used ''proxies and dummies'' to conceal their involvement. Kavitha is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

