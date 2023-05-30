Left Menu

"It's proof...," says West Bengal BJP chief after Congress lone MLA joins TMC

In a jolt to the Congress, Bayron Biswas, on Monday joined the Trinamool in the presence of the ruling party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:30 IST
BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after Congress' lone MLA in West Bengal Assembly, Bayron Biswas joined the Trinamool, Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Sukanta Majumdar said that the development in the state politics is a proof that only BJP is "alternative" to the ruling party, not the grand old party. "It is proof to the people of West Bengal that the alternative of TMC is not CPM, Congress and BJP is the only alternative," he said while talking to the media here.

In a jolt to the Congress, Bayron Biswas, on Monday joined the Trinamool in the presence of the ruling party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Further speaking on the same, Majumdar said, "Obviously, it is a setback for Congress but more setback for the people of that constituency because they have voted against TMC."

Mr Biswas switched over to the Trinamool during the party's ongoing mass outreach campaign - Trinamool eh Nabojowaar (New wave in Trinamool) after three months of winning the minority-dominated constituency in a by-poll. The TMC, however, welcomed the leader.

"Today, during the ongoing #JonoSanjogYatra in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc, INC MLA from Sagardighi Bayron Biswas joined us. We wholeheartedly welcome him to the Trinamool Congress family! "To strengthen your resolve to fight against the divisive and discriminatory politics of BJP, you have chosen the right platform. Together, we will win!" the All India Trinamool Congress said on Twitter. In his political career so far, the 40-year-old has swung between Congress and TMC more than once.

The Sagardighi seat was won by the TMC by characteristic ease in its Muslim-dominated stronghold in the 2021 Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

