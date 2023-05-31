Left Menu

No sign debt ceiling "X-date" may be pushed back -White House

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 01:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 01:06 IST
No sign debt ceiling "X-date" may be pushed back -White House

White House budget chief Shalanda Young said on Tuesday there was no indication the so-called X-date for when the U.S. government would run out of funds to pay all it bills would slip back from June 5.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said the government would default if Congress did not increase the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling by June 5 - firming her "X-date" forecast and laying down a marker for when lawmakers would need to complete action on a bill to raise the borrowing limit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023