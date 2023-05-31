Left Menu

Argentina's Fernandez seeks Venezuela return to int'l bodies in Brazil meet

Updated: 31-05-2023 01:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 01:19 IST
Argentina's center-left Peronist President Alberto Fernandez met with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday during a summit in Brazil and called for the crisis-hit country's return to international organizations and forums.

The meeting came after Maduro met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday in his first visit to the country in eight years to fully restore relations that were broken off by former President Jair Bolsonaro.

