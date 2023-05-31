Left Menu

Punjab: Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh inducted as new cabinet ministers

Singh is a first time legislator.It is the third cabinet expansion of the 14-month old Mann-led government in Punjab.In July 2022, the Bhagwant Mann government had carried out its first cabinet expansion, inducting five party legislators.In January this year, senior AAP leader and Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh was sworn-in as cabinet minister, after Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:34 IST
Punjab: Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh inducted as new cabinet ministers
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Balkar Singh were sworn-in as new ministers in Punjab on Wednesday as the Bhagwant Mann government expanded its cabinet.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

Khudian, 60, is legislator from Lambi seat in Muktsar. He was the party's "giant slayer" who defeated five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from his home turf by a margin of 11,396 votes in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

Balkar Singh, 60, is an MLA from Kartarpur reserved seat in Jalandhar. Singh, a former police officer, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2021 after he retired from the Punjab Police. Singh is a first time legislator.

It is the third cabinet expansion of the 14-month old Mann-led government in Punjab.

In July 2022, the Bhagwant Mann government had carried out its first cabinet expansion, inducting five party legislators.

In January this year, senior AAP leader and Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh was sworn-in as cabinet minister, after Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023