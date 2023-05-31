J-K: FIR lodged against BJP's DDC member

An FIR has been lodged against BJP leader and district development council (DDC) Srinagar member Aijaz Hussain Rather for alleged wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt after two persons registered a complaint against him, police said on Wednesday. The police lodged the FIR on Tuesday after a complaint by Nazim Hussain Bhat and Imdad Ali Mir.

"On the basis of complaint lodged by Nazim Hussain Bhat & Imdad Ali Mir, FIR no 51/2023 u/s 323,341 of IPC dated 30.05.2023 registered in Panthachowk PS against DDC member Aijaz Hussain Rather on offences of wrongful restraint & voluntarily causing hurt," the Srinagar Police said on Twitter.

Rather is the Member of Haj Committee of India, and the former National vice president of the party's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He won the DDC elections from Srinagar's Khonmoh seat – one of the three seats the party managed from the Kashmir valley – in 2020. Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu, had alleged Rather had assaulted a civilian from Balhama area of the city. "A reign of TERROR has been unleashed on people of Balhama, Srinagar by the incumbent DDC Member belonging to @BJP4India! This is the second assault on a civilian by him in less than a month! Even WOMEN are being assaulted now — under FULL security cover," Mattu alleged in a tweet.

