Unemployment, price rise real issues, made-up distractions by PM, his drum beaters won't change that: Cong

Asserting that the real issues hurting the people of the country are unemployment, a soaring price rise and the spread of hatred, the Congress on Wednesday said completely ''made-up distractions'' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ''drum beaters'' will not change that.

The opposition party's assertion came after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the United States targeting Modi.

Slamming the BJP for its criticism of Gandhi, the Congress said the former party chief's statements and beliefs have always been in the best interest of the country.

''Rather than being a mere event, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a transformational movement. It continues to resonate with millions of Indians, here and around the world because it gave them a platform to raise their issues,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter, tagging Gandhi's tweet on his remarks made in the US.

''The real issues hurting our people are unemployment, soaring price rise and the spread of anger and hatred -- completely made-up distractions by the PM and his drum beaters will not change that,'' Ramesh said.

Asked about the BJP's criticism of Gandhi at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress MP Deepender Hooda said the former party chief's statements and beliefs have always been in the best interest of the country.

''No party should be under the delusion of imagining itself as the country. No person should think of being synonymous with the country,'' he said.

Gandhi, in a tweet in Hindi on his remarks made at the ''Mohabbat ki Dukaan'' event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress, USA in Santa Clara in the US state of California, said, ''Message of Bharat Jodo Yatra -- walk together and keep opening 'shops of love in the market of hate'.'' Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hit back at Gandhi for his remarks made in the US targeting the prime minister. Joshi described the former Congress president as a ''fake Gandhi'' and as a person ''who knows nothing'' but has become an expert in everything.

Speaking in the US, Gandhi said there are people in India who think they know more than the god and Modi is ''one such specimen''.

