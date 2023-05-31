Left Menu

Kenya bipartisan talks suspended indefinitely

The talks were suspended after the government failed to meet the opposition demands, said Otiende Amollo, co-chair of the joint bipartisan talks. The opposition Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) coalition led by veteran leader Raila Odinga has in the past few months been at crossroads with Ruto's ruling Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) alliance.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:02 IST
Kenya bipartisan talks suspended indefinitely

Bipartisan talks aimed at resolving differences between Kenya's opposition and the government of President William Ruto have been suspended indefinitely, the co-chair leading the talks said on Wednesday. The talks were suspended after the government failed to meet the opposition demands, said Otiende Amollo, co-chair of the joint bipartisan talks.

The opposition Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) coalition led by veteran leader Raila Odinga has in the past few months been at crossroads with Ruto's ruling Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) alliance. Odinga led twice-weekly protests beginning in March over the high cost of living and alleged fraud in last year's election.

The anti-government protests were suspended earlier this month after the opposition coalition said the ruling alliance had agreed to one of its demands. It did not elaborate on the agreement at the time. Ruto has pledged to restore Kenya's fiscal discipline after public debt surged under his predecessor. But his proposal to raise taxes on a wide swathe of economic activities as part of the finance bill his government will put forward in parliament next month has faced pushback from civil servants and political opponents, including Odinga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023