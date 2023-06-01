'Will go with party leadership,' says Hooda on support to AAP on Ordinance issue

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the state unit of the party will follow the high command on the issue of supporting the Aam Aadmi Party on the Delhi services ordinance issue.

''Our central leadership will decide,'' said Hooda when asked about Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's refusal to support the AAP on the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Asked about the stand of the party's state unit on the matter, he said, ''When they ask them, we will tell them. When we tell them, you will get to know.'' ''My stand is what our central leadership decides we will go with it,'' the Leader of Opposition in Haryana assembly said at a press conference.

Bajwa's remarks on Wednesday came on the heels of a meeting between Congress leaders from Punjab and the party leadership in the national capital. When he was asked whether the Punjab Congress will support the AAP, Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, said, ''We are not going to support them at all. We have made it clear-cut that we have no relation with the AAP.''

