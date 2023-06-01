Left Menu

MP: Scindia has got aviation ministry that has no plane, no airport, says Digvijaya

PTI | Guna | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:31 IST
MP: Scindia has got aviation ministry that has no plane, no airport, says Digvijaya
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday mocked his former colleague and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia by saying the latter has been given the aviation ministry, which neither has a plane nor an airport.

Singh also said he would oppose any possible move by Scindia to return to the Congress ahead of the MP Assembly polls to be held at the end of the year.

Just a week before he quit the Congress (in early 2020), Scindia had praised the party while distributing loan waiver certificates to farmers in Karera in Shivpurit when the Kamal Nath government was in place, Singh said.

''Then why did he leave the Congress? What did he get? A ministry without an airport and plane. Khud unhonne apne pair pe kulhari mara hai. Now if he tries to rejoin the Congress, I am going to oppose the move,'' Singh told reporters in Ashok Nagar district.

Singh said Scindia may have been upset that he was not made Madhya Pradesh chief minister after the Congress won the 2018 Assembly polls.

''A chief minister is elected democratically. He had only 17 MLAs out of 114 Congress legislators then. Later five MLAs got connected to him. This shows that Kamal Nath had a clear majority (among MLAs) and could not be sidelined,'' Singh said.

''Kamal Nath as CM fulfilled the promises of Scindia. The entire land for Scindia school was donate for Re 1 (by the Nath government). This the Bharatiya Janata Party government could not do,'' he said.

Scindia, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Guna on a Congress ticket, should have waited instead of crossing over to the BJP, which made him a Rajya Sabha member and Civil Aviation minister, Singh said.

''We (Congress) used to call him 'maharaj' out of respect. In the BJP, he is just 'bhai saab'. The respect he got from the Congress leadership he will never get in the BJP,'' Singh claimed.

The Kamal Nath government fell in March 2020 after MLAs loyal to Scindia left and joined the BJP, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as CM of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023