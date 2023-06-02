CM on state formation day says Telangana model heard everywhere

The 21-day long celebration of the 10th formation day of Telangana kicked off with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting the people on the occasion while state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao separately hoisted the national flag here on Friday.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh following a decade-long agitation and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

Murmu took to twitter to greet the people of Telangana on its statehood day and said the beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation. PM Modi also extended greetings to the people of the state on its formation day. ''On the Formation Day of Telangana, my greetings to the people of this wonderful state. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana,'' he tweeted. Governor Soundararajan hoisted the tricolour at Raj Bhavan and CM Rao did the honours at the Secretariat.

When reporters asked whether she was invited by the state government for the celebrations, the Governor declined to comment. "I am not going to comment whether any invitation came, invitation (was) extended or not. I am totally with the people of Telangana and people of Telangana are with me," she said here.

Telangana's per capita income grew to Rs 3.17 lakh from Rs 1.24 lakh, even as the Gross State Domestic Product went up to Rs 13 lakh crore from a little over Rs 5 lakh crore in the past nine years, the CM said in his speech after hoisting the national flag.

He said the state's installed power generation capacity increased to 18,453 MW from 7,778 MW nine years ago.

''In 2014, the per capita income of Telangana was only Rs 1,24,104. With the progress achieved by the Telangana government, today the per capita income of our state has increased to Rs 3,17,115.

Telangana, which is only 10 years old, is better than the big states in the country in terms of per capita income,'' Rao said.

''Now this is modern Telangana. The Telangana model is heard everywhere in the country. The development model of Telangana is being appreciated at the national and international level.'' Before hoisting the tricolour, he offered floral tributes to those who died during the statehood movement at Telangana Martyrs Memorial in the city.

Rao further said Telangana is the only state where 100 per cent households are supplied with purified fresh water through taps.

Assuring all-round development, the Chief Minister said his government will distribute titles of 4 lakh acres of 'Podu' land to 1.5 lakh tribals from June 24.

The Telangana government has decided to celebrate the 10th Formation Day on a grand scale for 21 days beginning today.

After hoisting the national flag at the historic Golconda Fort, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy slammed the Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government for allegedly pushing Telangana into a debt trap on the back of alleged rampant corruption and suicides of farmers.

He claimed that the state government has slipped into a position where it is unable to pay salaries to its employees and bills to small contractors.

''Telangana was made as a slave in the hands of one family. There is rampant corruption in the state," he said.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar participated in various programmes organized by Telangana Congress.

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar hoisted the tricolor flag at the party's office here and recalled the struggles his party underwent and sacrifices made for the separate state.

