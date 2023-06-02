MP with heinous allegations against him safe under PM's protective shield: Rahul Gandhi on wrestlers' issue

The Congress slammed the Centre on Friday over ''inaction'' against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, with Rahul Gandhi saying while daughters who won international medals are pleading for justice on the streets, a member of Parliament who has ''heinous allegations'' against him is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''protective shield''.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked Modi, alleging that while medal winners and daughters have been demanding justice for months, the prime minister is ''silent'' and his government's ''ecosystem is defending'' the accused MP.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the prime minister over the issue and asked why no action has been taken against Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, so far.

The two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police against the outgoing WFI chief on the basis of complaints from six women wrestlers and the father of a minor narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places, including in foreign countries, over a decade.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said the Modi government is able to display its so-called ''strength'' only by serving lies to its ecosystem.

''The truth is Manipur has been burning for a month but Modiji is silent and (Home Minister Amit) Shahji is saying that 'all is well'! Medal winners, daughters have been demanding justice for months -- but Modi ji is silent and ecosystem is defending the accused MP,'' the Congress president said.

''Everyday new facts are coming out in the Adani case but it is being shown as if nothing has happened! Every Indian now knows that the silence of Prime Minister Modi is his failure,'' he added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, ''Daughters who brought 25 international medals -- pleading for justice on the streets! MP with 15 heinous allegations of sexual abuse in two FIRs -- safe in prime minister's 'suraksha kavach'!'' The Modi government is responsible for the plight of the wrestlers, he said.

Tagging the details of the FIRs against Singh, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''Read these serious allegations and tell the country why no action has been taken against the accused till now.'' Congress MP Deepender Hooda also tagged a media report detailing the FIRs, saying, ''Speechless! What else is left after this? How will someone's blood not boil after reading this?'' ''BJP trolls today, before writing against me, must think that if your sister and daughter were in place of these girls, would you have been able to tolerate this? If the accused is a BJP MP/minister, will the FIR also be registered when the Supreme Court orders?'' Hooda, who has been vocal on the issue and attacking the government over it, asked.

The Delhi Police on April 28 registered the two FIRs at the Connaught Place police station, including one on the basis of a complaint from the father of a minor wrestler invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that entails a prison term of up to seven years on conviction.

The FIRs registered following a Supreme Court order have charged Singh under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (section 354), sexual harassment (354A) and stalking (354D), which are punishable with jail terms of two-three years.

Some of the complainants also alleged that Singh made advances to seek ''sexual favours'', promising to help them in their careers.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him. He has maintained that all wrestlers are like his children and he will not blame them as his blood and sweat have also gone into their success.

The FIR filed on the basis of the six wrestlers' complaint also names WFI secretary Vinod Tomar as an accused.

