US ends probe of Pence documents with no charges -reports

Pence's spokesman has said the former vice president has "fully cooperated" with the probe and Pence himself has publicly acknowledged what he called a mistake. A Justice Department special counsel, Jack Smith, is investigating Trump's handling of classified materials since leaving office in January 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:12 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice has closed its investigation into former Vice President Mike Pence without filing any charges related to classified documents found in his Indiana home, a department official said on Friday.

The department notified Pence through a letter, the official added. Representatives for Pence, who served under former Republican President Donald Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After revelations of classified material found at Trump's Florida residence after he left office, the National Archives called on former presidents and vice presidents to make checks for any material that should be in the government's possession. A lawyer for Pence had notified authorities about the discovery of records with classified markings, prompting an FBI search for records at his Indianapolis residence this year.

A Justice Department special counsel, Jack Smith, is investigating Trump's handling of classified materials since leaving office in January 2021. A separate special counsel was appointed to conduct an investigation after U.S. President Joe Biden reported finding some classified material in his possession.

Both Biden and Trump are seeking the presidency in the 2024 election. Pence is expected to announce his candidacy next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

