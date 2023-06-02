" Our schemes not for electoral gains..." says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the schemes announced by the state government are not for electoral gains adding that such guarantees are of permanent nature and will continue in future. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments that Congress's formula of giving guarantees will make the country bankrupt, Ashok Gehlot said that the "state of Rajasthan will not go bankrupt but the mind of PM Modi's ministers have definitely gone bankrupt".

Addressing a public meeting, CM Ashok said," Announcements we have made and the schemes we have started in Rajasthan are not for electoral gains but are of permanent nature and will continue in the future. PM Modi should provide relief to the poor people by enacting a social security law across the country." He further stated that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is one of the main accused in the Sanjeevani Society scam case and due to the fear of being arrested in the matter, he took anticipatory bail from the high court.

"Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is one of the main accused in the Sanjeevani Society case and that is why he took bail from the High Court in fear of going to jail, but if he was honest then what was the need to take the bail?" Gehlot asked. Earlier during his visit to Ajmer and Pushkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Congress has adopted a guarantee formula" for state elections.

"The Congress has a new formula of guarantees. But are they fulfilling their guarantees? Their guarantees will leave the country bankrupt," PM Modi said. In a major decision ahead of the next Assembly polls later this year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced free electricity on the consumption of up to 100 units per month.

The scheme, which will cover all sections of the people, will come into effect from Thursday, the CM announced on Twitter. The chief minister said he decided to bring a slight change to the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills after observing inflation relief camps and interacting with the public.

"After observing inflation relief camps and talking to the public, we decided on effecting a slight change to the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills. We also received public feedback on the fuel surcharge along with the electricity bills for the month of May based on which we took this big decision," the Rajasthan CM tweeted on Wednesday. (ANI)

