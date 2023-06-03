Left Menu

Ex-Haitian PM Lamothe blocked from entering United States

Updated: 03-06-2023 02:09 IST
Ex-Haitian PM Lamothe blocked from entering United States

The United States on Friday moved to block former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe from entering the United States over what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said was his "involvement in significant corruption."

Lamothe resigned in 2014 after succumbing to domestic and international pressure.

