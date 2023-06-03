Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 14:45 IST
Puja marking ceremonial beginning of Amarnath Yatra held
To mark the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra, a puja was held at the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the ''pratham puja'' (first puja) via video conferencing.

''To mark the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra, attended Pratham Puja via video conferencing. For millions of devotees all over the world pilgrimage to the holy cave of Baba Amarnath is a cherished life-long dream,'' Sinha tweeted.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to ensure that the best possible arrangements are put in place for the comfort and well-being of pilgrims.

''Dedicated efforts have been made in the last few years to bring about perceptible improvements in infrastructure and other facilities,'' he said.

Sinha said officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) are working hard to ensure that needs and requirements of devotees are taken care of during the pilgrimage. ''We are constantly striving for better facilities and services for pilgrims. The local residents are making immense contribution for the successful conduct of the yatra that will commence from July 1. It will also increase the livelihood opportunities and boost the local economy,'' he added.

The annual pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 1 and end on August 31.

