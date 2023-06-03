Left Menu

Maha CM expresses grief over deaths in Odisha train accident

I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured, Shinde said in a tweet.State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the train tragedy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 15:01 IST
Maha CM expresses grief over deaths in Odisha train accident
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday expressed grief over the Odisha train accident that claimed the lives of at least 261 people.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. It left at least 261 people dead and more than 900 injured.

''I am deeply saddened by the tragic train accident that occurred at Balasore in Odisha. On behalf of Maharashtra, I express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,'' Shinde said in a tweet.

State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the train tragedy.

''Saddened to know about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

