Trains running without safety devices in country: AAP MP Sandeep Pathak

In this regard, Sandeep Pathak took to Twitter and said," The train accident in Odisha is heart-wrenching. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I am a Railway Standing Committee member. All the showy things were told in its last meeting. I told in the meeting that first of all the work related to safety should be completed."

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 22:57 IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Saturday said that the train accident in Odisha is heart-wrenching adding that railways in the country are running without safety equipment. In this regard, Sandeep Pathak took to Twitter and said, "The train accident in Odisha is heart-wrenching. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I am a Railway Standing Committee member. All the showy things were told in its last meeting. I told in the meeting that first of all the work related to safety should be completed."

He further stated that in his last meeting with the officials, he had mentioned there were no Anti-collision, Anti-derailment devices in all the trains. "I had said that Anti-collision, Anti-derailment devices are not yet installed in all trains. First install all train safety devices. The railway is running without safety equipment. In this way, only PR and appearances will ruin the country," AAP MP tweeted.

On Friday, a three-way accident occured that involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. According to South Eastern Railway, 288 people were killed and around 1,000 people were injured in the accident.

As per Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office, a total of 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and were severely damaged. Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Fakir Mohan Hospital in Odisha's Balasore where some of the passengers injured in Friday's mishap involving three trains were admitted.

The PM visited the hospital after reviewing the situation at the site of the June 2 incident in which at least 288 people were killed and over 1000 people injured. At the site PM Modi spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families, government sources said.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations. The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

