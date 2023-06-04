Left Menu

Israelis rally against proposed judiciary overhaul continue for 22nd week

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 04-06-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 00:48 IST
Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday to protest judicial overhaul plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, the most hard-line in Israel's history.

The weekly protests, now in their 22nd week, continue despite Netanyahu's March announcement that the contentious legal proposals were put on hold.

Several rallies were held across Israel, with the main protest drawing tens of thousands in the central city of Tel Aviv.

The protesters waved Israel's flags, lit torches, and beat drums.

The plan would weaken the judiciary and limit judicial oversight on laws and government decisions, what critics say poses a direct threat to civil rights and the rights of minorities and marginalised groups.

Protests have continued even though the government and opposition are in talks to find a compromise on the plan.

The government says the judicial plan is meant to rein in what it says is an overly interventionist Supreme Court and restore power to elected legislators. Critics say it will grant the government unrestrained power and upend the country's system of checks and balances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

