Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

DeSantis chooses his words carefully in escalating war with Trump

In the first full week of his 2024 presidential campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis worked hard to define himself as a candidate to voters — and just as hard to define the man who stands in his way for the Republican nomination. As he toured 12 cities in three early-voting states, DeSantis, 44, made his case that he is the more conservative and consistent alternative to Donald Trump, the former president and current front runner in the race.

Hollywood directors reach labor pact, writers remain on strike

Hollywood's major studios reached a tentative labor agreement with the union representing film and television directors, likely averting a work stoppage that would have piled pressure on media companies to settle with striking writers. The Directors Guild of America (DGA) will ask its 19,000 members to approve the three-year contract, which was announced late on Saturday after three weeks of talks.

Jet fighters chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

The United States scrambled F-16 fighter jets in a supersonic chase of a light aircraft with an unresponsive pilot that violated airspace in the Washington D.C. area and later crashed into the mountains of Virginia, officials said. The jet fighters prompted a sonic boom over the U.S. capital in an attempt to pursue with the errant Cessna Citation, officials said, causing consternation among people in the Washington area.

McCarthy lauds U.S. debt ceiling deal, House conservatives divided

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday lauded the debt ceiling deal he negotiated with Democratic President Joe Biden, but a prominent House conservative warned that McCarthy has "credibility issues" that may prompt some Republicans to seek his ouster as the top Republican in Congress. Representative Ken Buck, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, said the deal had failed to deliver the deeper spending cuts that McCarthy had promised his party when he ran for speaker in January.

Instagram reinstates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid presidential bid launch - WaPo

Meta Platform's Instagram on Sunday lifted its suspension against the account of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of the late president John F. Kennedy, The Washington Post reported. Kennedy, who is making a long shot bid to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination, was removed from the photo-sharing platform in 2021 for reportedly sharing debunked claims about COVID-19 in violation of its policies on the pandemic.

Deputy US Transportation chief expected to be FAA's interim leader - sources

Deputy U.S. Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg is expected to be named Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) next interim leader, two sources told Reuters on Sunday. The source cautioned that appointment wasn't final and could change, the sources said. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Body of man missing in Iowa building collapse found

The body of a man that had been missing since the partial collapse of a building in Davenport, Iowa, has been recovered, a city official confirmed on Sunday. The body of Branden Colvin Sr. was found on Saturday and his family has been notified, Sarah Ott, the city's chief strategy officer, said in an email.

Federal judge rejects Tennessee drag show ban as unconstitutional

A federal judge has ruled that Tennessee's law restricting drag performances in public or where children were present was unconstitutional, striking a blow to efforts in U.S. states to regulate LGBTQ conduct. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in February had signed the bill passed by the state's assembly that aimed to restrict drag performances, putting the state at the forefront of a Republican-led effort to limit drag in at least 15 states in recent months.

