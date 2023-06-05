Left Menu

BJP stages demo against K'taka Minister's statement on cow slaughter and power tariff hike

They also held placards which read, BJP demands the Congress government to continue the anti-cow slaughter law. The protestors alleged that the Congress has conflicting policies, where it is giving electricity free while on the other it has hiked the power tariff.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 13:57 IST
BJP stages demo against K'taka Minister's statement on cow slaughter and power tariff hike
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged protests against Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh's statement that if buffaloes can be slaughtered, why not cows.

The party also condemned the Congress government in the state for increasing power tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit, which happened at a time when the government introduced 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme offering 200 units of electricity free. Referring to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, which is also known as anti-cow slaughter law, Venkatesh had said on Saturday in Mysuru that the government will revisit the law.

His argument was that the previous BJP government had promulgated the law, which allowed slaughter of buffaloes. Responding to a question on the difficulties faced by farmers in managing aged cows, the minister shared his own example where he had to get an earthmover to bury his dead cow.

The protests took place in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Davangere and a few other parts of the state.

In Mysuru, the BJP workers raised slogans against the Congress government for its decision to revisit the anti-cow slaughter law. They also held placards which read, ''BJP demands the Congress government to continue the anti-cow slaughter law.'' The protestors alleged that the Congress has conflicting policies, where it is giving electricity free while on the other it has hiked the power tariff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023