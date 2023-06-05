BJP president Nadda meets former Army chief as part of public connect programme
- Country:
- India
BJP president J P Nadda met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag at the latter's Gurugram residence on Monday as part of his party's month-long public connect initiative to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.
Nadda gave to General (retired) Suhag a booklet highlighting the achievements of the Modi government and spoke to him on various aspects of the nine-year-rule of the party at the Centre.
The BJP has launched a series of public outreach exercises from May 30 and it will last till June 30. Holding rallies and interactions with various segments of society is a part of the programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- P Nadda
- Narendra Modi
- Suhag
- Army
- Gurugram
- Dalbir Singh Suhag
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea on second leg of his three-nation visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Australia on the last leg of his three-nation tour.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese welcomes PM Narendra Modi to diaspora event, says 'Prime Minister Modi is the boss'.
PM Modi's decision to install sacred Sengol in Parliament building historic moment: J P Nadda
JP Nadda, other BJP leaders arrive at Delhi's Palam airport to welcome PM Modi