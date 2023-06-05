Left Menu

BJP president Nadda meets former Army chief as part of public connect programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 14:30 IST
BJP president Nadda meets former Army chief as part of public connect programme
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag at the latter's Gurugram residence on Monday as part of his party's month-long public connect initiative to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Nadda gave to General (retired) Suhag a booklet highlighting the achievements of the Modi government and spoke to him on various aspects of the nine-year-rule of the party at the Centre.

The BJP has launched a series of public outreach exercises from May 30 and it will last till June 30. Holding rallies and interactions with various segments of society is a part of the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023