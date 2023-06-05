Maha number one in attracting FDI in country: Fadnavis

Left Menu

05-06-2023
Maharashtra has once again topped in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country with a 29 per cent share, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday citing a DIPP report for the period between January to March 2023.

In a tweet, Fadnavis said FDI was bound to increase after the ''corrupt and extortionist'' Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was uprooted.

''Maharashtra is Number 1 Again, in FDI! We were continuously telling that since now the corrupt, blackmailer, extortionist MVA Government is uprooted and our Government is back, the flow of investment in Maharashtra will increase and we will be Number 1 Again. ''And here we go - the DIPP Jan to March 2023 report says it all! Maharashtra is No1 with 29 per cent share,'' he tweeted.

Fadnavis said Karnataka is in the second position with a 24 per cent share in attracting FDI and Gujarat is at the third spot with a 17 per cent share.

Notably, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders including Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nana Patole of Congress had claimed that several key projects went out of Maharashtra due to the failure of the Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis government of BJP and Shiv Sena, which came to power in June 2022.

