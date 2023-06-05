Left Menu

Biden plans Chicago fundraiser with billionaire Illinois governor Pritzker

Two more entrants, Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, are set to enter the race this week. Pritzker is viewed as an important ally for Biden and a rising star in the Democratic Party.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:52 IST
Biden plans Chicago fundraiser with billionaire Illinois governor Pritzker

U.S. President Joe Biden's Democratic allies are planning a private Chicago fundraiser with billionaire Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker as soon as this month, two people briefed on the president's plans say.

A specific date for the tentative event had not been confirmed and a spokesman for Biden's presidential campaign declined to comment. Biden's early big-money donor events will test the president's appeal with wealthy voters, with the goal of raising hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several months. The campaign, which officially launched April 25, plans to ramp up fundraising events this month.

Advisers believe a strong cash haul will set Biden, who is almost certain to get the Democratic nomination, apart from a Republican Party that is picking its candidates from a large field that includes front-runner Donald Trump, the former president defeated by Biden in 2020. Biden raised more than $1 billion in 2020. Two more entrants, Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, are set to enter the race this week.

Pritzker is viewed as an important ally for Biden and a rising star in the Democratic Party. He donated more than $1 million to Biden ahead of 2020, and has pledged to help finance the Democratic National Convention, which is being held in Chicago on Aug. 19-22, 2024. Biden aides are keeping a close eye on June 30, when quarterly fundraising books close. Campaigns announce these fundraising tallies in mid-July, and the figure will be a sign of how well Biden campaign's money-raising efforts are going.

So far, Biden's campaign has only held a handful of events, largely for donors and volunteers. Two fundraising events Biden held last month in New York raised over $3 million, according to a person familiar with those totals. In the weeks since the launch, Biden has dealt with a debt ceiling crisis that was resolved over the weekend with his signing of a bipartisan deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023