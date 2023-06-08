Left Menu

Cong general secretary Randhawa meets Rajasthan CM Gehlot in Jaipur

Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and three co-in-charges, who are busy preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Thursday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:27 IST
Cong general secretary Randhawa meets Rajasthan CM Gehlot in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and three co-in-charges, who are busy preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Thursday. After the meeting, Randhawa termed it as an ''informal and routine'' meeting.

Randhawa, along with co-in-charges Amrita Dhawan, Kazi Nizamuddin and Veerendra Rathore, met Gehlot at his official residence. Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara was also present in the meeting.

When asked about the money laundering charges made by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena against Gehlot's family members, Randhawa told reporters that Meena keeps on saying one thing or another but the Congress has always been against corruption. Meena on Thursday alleged that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's family members are involved in laundering money through a shell company. He claimed at a press conference here that he has evidence of black money transactions involving Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and daughter-in-law and will hand it over to the Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

Earlier, Congress co-in-charge of Rajasthan Amrita Dhawan told the media that the people are happy with the state government's work and that the Congress government's model of development is benefiting everyone. When asked about ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections, she said that the party decides the ticket on the basis of feedback, asserting that work and connection with the public will be a major ground for deciding tickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023