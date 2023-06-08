Left Menu

Maha: BJP engaging in politics of polarization, claims AIMIM leader Jaleel

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of engaging in communal polarization over the issue of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Raking up Hindu-Muslim issues is an easy method for polarization, said the Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:45 IST
Maha: BJP engaging in politics of polarization, claims AIMIM leader Jaleel
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of engaging in communal polarization over the issue of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He sought to know how posters of the medieval-era ruler, whose tomb is located in Aurangabad district in central Maharashtra, have appeared all of a sudden in public after 75 years of independence.

''We never knew how Aurangzeb looked till these posters appeared. How the posters of Aurangzeb have come out after 75 years?'' asked the AIMIM Maharashtra president while talking to reporters in Mumbai.

At Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, some persons were booked for allegedly carrying pictures of Aurangzeb during a procession.

Jaleel hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged efforts are being made to create a rift in society.

''It is my clear allegation that unless the BJP create a rift in society, it won't come to power. Raking up Hindu-Muslim issues is an easy method for polarization,'' said the Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad. ''This is what Fadnavis (Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis) is doing here (in Maharashtra) and the BJP at the Centre,'' Jaleel alleged. He sought a law stipulating those photos can be kept in one's mobile phone.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra saw violent protests by right-wing outfits on Wednesday over some persons using a picture of Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan accompanied by an `offensive' audio clip in their social media statuses.

''I request Fadnavis to bring a law stating that if the photo of a particular person appears in your phone, you will be thrown in jail. They should give us a list of people those photographs can't be kept (as social media status),'' Jaleel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023