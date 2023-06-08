Left Menu

Can't attend to ED summons, busy with mass outreach campaign: TMC’s Abhishek

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:53 IST
Can't attend to ED summons, busy with mass outreach campaign: TMC’s Abhishek
  • Country:
  • India

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said he will not comply with the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into a scam involving primary school jobs, as he is now busy with an ongoing mass outreach campaign.

Banerjee, considered number two in the TMC, said he would be available for questioning by the ED after the conclusion of the panchayat polls on July 8.

Earlier in the day, the ED served a notice to Banerjee, summoning him to appear before its sleuths on June 13 in connection with the central agency's probe into the primary school jobs scam in West Bengal.

I am not obligated to appear before investigative agencies at their whims," Banerjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023