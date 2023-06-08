Left Menu

Senior journalist Avnish Jain passes away in Indore

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:11 IST
  Country:
  • India

Senior journalist working with a leading Hindi daily Avnish Jain died in an Indore hospital on Thursday after a brief illness, family sources said.

Jain was 54 and is survived by his wife and a son, they said.

He was posted in New Delhi in the Dainik Bhaskar group of newspapers and undergoing treatment at a hospital in the national capital, said the sources.

On Wednesday, Jain was shifted to Indore, his hometown, where he passed away in a hospital, they said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, agriculture minister Kamal Patel and state Congress president Kamal Nath, among others, expressed grief over the untimely demise of the senior journalist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

