Cuba calls report on alleged Chinese spy base 'mendacious and unfounded'
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 02:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 02:04 IST
A news article saying Cuba will host an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island is "totally mendacious and unfounded," Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said on Thursday.
The Cuban politician spoke to journalists hours after The Wall Street Journal published an article about the alleged spy base.
