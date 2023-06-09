Left Menu

Trump associate Nauta indicted, former president says

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:24 IST
Donald Trump's aide Walt Nauta was indicted alongside the former president this week, the former president said in a post on his social media website on Friday.

Nauta, a former military valet, worked for Trump at the White House before accompanying the former president to work for him at his Florida resort. The Wall Street Journal and CNN first reported the indictment citing unnamed sources. Nauta's lawyer Stanley Woodward declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

