SEC may consider extending last date for nominations for Bengal panchayat polls

The State Election Commission on Friday said that it may consider extending the last date of filing nominations for the Bengal panchayat elections slated to be held on July 8, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha said on Friday.

The SEC said legal opinion would be taken before this is done. Earlier in the day, Calcutta High Court directed the Commission to file its response to petitions by opposition politicians for extending the date, observing that the court is ''of the view that the time limit fixed in the notification is inadequate''. ''We are going to review the situation and may contemplate extending the date. However, it will be done as per legal opinion,'' Sinha told PTI. Separately, officials said following meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents, the Commission decided that special special focus would be given to five districts -North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, and Purba Medinipur - as they are being seen as ''sensitive''. ''We are making every effort to conduct peaceful polls. The polling will be not only be peaceful but transparent. That is the message given to those involved in the voting process. There will be adequate security measures for the panchayat election. Adequate forces will be posted at every booth so that voters feel secure and safe while casting their votes,'' he said. The Commission also decided that outsiders will not be allowed beyond 200 meters from a polling booth, the official said. Later in the evening, a decision was taken to cancel all the leave of all the state policemen from Saturday till the completion of the election.

''In view of the ensuing panchayat election, you are requested to ensure that no leave is granted to police personnel from June 10 till the completion of the process of the Panchayat election, unless there is an emergency,'' the order said.

