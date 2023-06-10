Zelenskiy says Ukrainian counterattacks are under way, but stays coy on details

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that counteroffensive and defensive operations were taking place in Ukraine, but told reporters that he would not say what stage they were at.

Zelenskiy shrugged and raised his eyebrows dismissively at a press conference in Kyiv when asked to respond after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Kyiv forces had certainly begun their much-vaunted counteroffensive.

