YSRCP govt most corrupt, time for lotus to bloom in AP: BJP chief Nadda

Hitting out at the YSRCP-led Andhra Pradesh regime, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday called it as one of the most corrupt administrations ever seen and asked people to elect a government in the state led by his party.

Addressing a public rally at Srikalahasti near here, he lashed out at the ruling party in the state alleging that there is no end to its scams.

''Mining scam, sand scam, liquor scam, land scam, education scam and the economy has been converted into an alcohol economy. What is this going on? Which type of government is going on?'' Nadda said questioning as to which type of a scam is there that did not occur in AP till now.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking care of the development of the people of the state by working day in and day out, the YSRCP government is fully involved in corruption, he claimed.

Nadda said the state remained without a capital even though Modi laid the foundation stone for Amaravati.

Further, the BJP leader criticised that nothing was happening in the state even though the Centre had sanctioned several projects such as the Bengaluru highway, ring-road and other development works.

Blaming the government helmed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said there is lawlessness in the state and called for the enforcement of law and order in the right manner.

He said Modi believes in transparent government and they all work to achieve it but the YSRCP dispensation ''is busy making money and bringing corruption''.

Terming the saffron party as a constructive opposition, he said BJP supports the government in the state for development but at the same time believes in playing the role of a constructive opposition.

''We have to fight it out and we have to see to it that this situation changes, especially by making the lotus blossom in AP as well, considering how the BJP has delivered in the past nine years,'' he said.

Giving a clarion call for BJP coming to power in AP, Nadda appealed to the people of Tirupati and Srikalahasti to give their blessings.

He asked them to support Modi, who is doing good work for development, as he can also contribute in the same way if BJP comes to power in the state.

Moreover, he said the Prime Minister has shifted the narrative of Indian political culture from building vote banks to focussing on development, noting that the NDA government's achievement over the last nine years followed the mantra of 'P2G2' -- pro poor and good governance.

Furthermore, Nadda noted that PM Modi is committed for the upliftment of ''gaon (village), garib (poor), vanchit (marginalised), Dalit, mahila (women) and kisan (farmers) among others.

