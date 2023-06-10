Amarnath Yatra will be underway for 62 days which shows govt's confidence: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the upcoming Amarnath Yatra will be underway for 62 days which shows the that government is confident enough to conduct it for such a long duration. While speaking to ANI, Jitendra Singh said, "The Amarnath Yatra will be underway for 62 days. This shows that the government is confident enough to conduct the Yatra for such a long duration. A huge number of devotees are going to come for Yatra this year."

"Over 1.75 Crores Tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir, this shows how Jammu and Kashmir have changed. In the past 25-30 years we have seen that Amarnath Yatra getting restricted by 15-20 days," he added. Earlier today Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa said that different agencies are coordinating with each other to maintain law and order during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

"As usual in Amarnath Yatra, there is an increased level of alertness due to the huge influx of crowd so from the point of law and order we have to look for crowd management also. All agencies are doing their best and working in coordination," Lavasa said. Jammu DC Lavasa further mentioned that adequate arrangements have been made for tourists in case Amarnath Yatra stops at some point.

"All the repairs and other arrangements have been made in Yatri Niwas. Community Centers have been reserved for the pilgrims. If Yatra stops due to weather conditions, in that case, all the necessary arrangements have been made," she said. Earlier on Friday Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in the national capital.

Shah directed the officials concerned to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route of 62 days long Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31. He also stressed the need for smooth arrangements on the route "from the airport and railway station to the yatra base camp, and directed to provide air service from Srinagar and Jammu at night for the convenience of the pilgrims".

The Home Minister also directed to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and their refilling and also asked for the availability of additional teams of doctors. (ANI)

